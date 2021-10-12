in-person-lectures-resume-with-extra-checks-at-panteion

Nurses are seen welcoming students at the capital’s Panteion University on Syngrou Avenue Monday after the government hired temporary medical professionals and additional security staff as tertiary institutions resumed face-to-face teaching. The medical staff are tasked with Covid-19 vaccination and recovery certificates as well as helping manage potential virus outbreaks on campus. Meanwhile, some lectures will be held at municipal halls in proximity to the university in a bid to support physical distancing and reduce transmission. Skeptics nevertheless criticized the government for failing to take health measures to protect vulnerable students and faculty staff.