Greek torch bearer Ioannis Melissanidis, left, Olympic gold medalist in Gymnastics, passes the flame to Christos Volikakis, world Champion in Cycling, in front of ancient Parthenon temple atop of the Acropolis Hill in Athens, on Tuesday. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]