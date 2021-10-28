IMAGES

Fofi Gennimata laid to rest

fofi-gennimata-laid-to-rest

Family, friends, relatives, colleagues and Greece’s political leadership attended the funeral service for Fofi Gennimata, the leader of KINAL, at the Metropolis Cathedral in central Athens, on Wednesday. ‘We are not just saying goodbye to a woman politician who was distinguished for her democratic ethos, honesty and efficiency. We are not just saying goodbye to a woman who faced a cruel illness with vigor and sincerity. We say goodbye to a model of optimism and discretion, of innate kindness, who distinguished and guarded the boundaries between the public and the private,’ said President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The mother of three died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56. She was laid to rest at Athens’ First Cemetery. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

