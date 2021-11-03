‘Good stronger than evil,’ patriarch says at NY church opening

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in New York City marked its door-opening ceremony (Thyranoixia) Tuesday, presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios. The site at Ground Zero will formally open in April next year. “We are in this sacred place to tell the world that good is stronger than evil,” Vartholomaios said. Saint Nicholas was the only house of worship destroyed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Rebuilt as a National Shrine, it was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and sits atop Liberty Park overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum.