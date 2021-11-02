DIASPORA

Door-opening ceremony held at St Nicholas

door-opening-ceremony-held-at-st-nicholas

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center celebrated its door-opening ceremony (Thyranoixia), presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, on Tuesday.

The site will formally open in April next year. 

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Rebuilt as a National Shrine, it was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and sits atop Liberty Park overlooking the Memorial Pools and the 9/11 Museum.

Church Religion
READ MORE
Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Greece logs record high daily Covid-19 infections

[AP]
NEWS

PNO announces 48-hour strike

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Georgi Panayotov arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, in September. [AP]
NEWS

Bulgaria sends 350 troops to its borders to stop migrant inflows

further-delays-in-launch-of-high-speed-trains
NEWS

Further delays in launch of high-speed trains

[Konstantinos Tsakalidis/ SOOC]
NEWS

Virus infections expected to smash new record on Tuesday

[Giannis Liakos/Intime News]
NEWS

Appeal trial for boy’s 2014 speedboat death starts Thursday