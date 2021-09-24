PM, Elpidophoros to meet at UN headquarters Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will meet at the United Nations headquarters in New York at 8 p.m. (Greek time) Friday, Kathimerini understands.

The two were originally scheduled to meet Friday at the site of the under-construction Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Nicholas at Ground Zero but plans were canceled amid controversy over the archbishop’s presence at an official event organized by Turkey and attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Elpidophoros later expressed his grief over the pain caused to Cypriots and Greek Americans by his presence at the event, which also drew criticism from the Greek government Thursday.