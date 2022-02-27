ukrainians-in-greece-protest-invasion-outside-russian-embassy

Two protesters hold placards outside the Russian Embassy in the northeastern Athens suburb of Psychiko on Saturday. More than 200 Ukrainians gathered outside the embassy in the Greek capital to protest the invasion of their homeland. They chanted slogans and held up placards, most in English, which read, among other things, “Russia go home,” “Putin burn in hell” and “Putin is murderer, not savior.” A similar gathering of Ukrainians, but attended only by a few dozen, took place simultaneously outside the Russian Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]