IMAGES

Ukrainians in Greece protest invasion outside Russian Embassy

ukrainians-in-greece-protest-invasion-outside-russian-embassy

Two protesters hold placards outside the Russian Embassy in the northeastern Athens suburb of Psychiko on Saturday. More than 200 Ukrainians gathered outside the embassy in the Greek capital to protest the invasion of their homeland. They chanted slogans and held up placards, most in English, which read, among other things, “Russia go home,” “Putin burn in hell” and “Putin is murderer, not savior.” A similar gathering of Ukrainians, but attended only by a few dozen, took place simultaneously outside the Russian Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

War Protest
READ MORE
[AP]
IMAGES

Protest against Russian invasion held in Athens

healthcare-workers-take-to-the-streets
IMAGES

Healthcare workers take to the streets

musicians-take-to-the-streets
IMAGES

Musicians take to the streets

cypriot-students-demand-turkish-troops-leave-island
IMAGES

Cypriot students demand Turkish troops leave island

anti-vaxxers-parade-in-the-capital
IMAGES

Anti-vaxxers parade in the capital

anti-erdogan-protest-as-turkish-president-visits-cyprus
IMAGES

Anti-Erdogan protest as Turkish president visits Cyprus