Bourgeois’ iconic spider installation to go on display in Athens

Workers install Louise Bourgeois’ monumental and iconic ‘Maman’ at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. The historical sculpture, over 10 meters tall and weighing 11 tons, has been brought to Greece by the NEON Cultural Organization and the SNFCC. It will be on display as of March 31. According to Bourgeois (1911-2010), it was ode to her mother. ‘Maman’ is the largest of the artist’s sculptures of spiders, with which she was was obsessed. [NATALIA TSOUKALAS © THE EASTON FOUNDATION]