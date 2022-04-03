IMAGES

A marvel of ancient Greek mechanics

Fragments of the 2,100-year-old Antikythera Mechanism, believed to be the earliest surviving mechanical computing device, are seen on display at the National Archaeological Museum of Athens. Recovered in the early 1900s from the wreck of a Hellenistic-era trading ship near the island of Antikythera, the device is believed to have fulfilled multiple uses, including predicting astronomical positions and eclipses, and tracking the four-year cycle of athletic games. Magdalini Anastasiou, who wrote her PhD dissertation and a book on the subject, told Kathimerini that “it is the single greatest achievement of the ancient minds” and still holds many secrets. [PETROS GIANNAKOURIS/AP]

