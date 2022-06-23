President decries rise of nationalisms in Strasbourg

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou addresses the Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Wednesday in what was viewed as one of the her most important speeches since she assumed duties in 2020. She made extensive reference to the diverse challenges that Greece and Europe face together, noting the rise of nationalisms and barbarity that causes untold pain, destruction and death. Drawing symbolic parallels, she said Russia’s provocative and abominable war in Ukraine recalls the illegal invasion of Cyprus by Turkey 48 years ago. “It is a direct and full-fledged questioning of liberal democracy and European values,” she said. [Theodoros Manolopoulos/Greek Presidency/AMNA]

