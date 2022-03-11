mitsotakis-in-versailles-as-eu-leaders-address-war-fallout

French President Emmanuel Macron (r) welcomes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) on Thursday, ahead of a two-day summit of European Union leaders at the Palace of Versailles on Russia’s war on Ukraine and the bloc’s energy independence. Speaking ahead of the summit, Macron, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said member-states needed to agree on the pace at which the bloc can wean itself off Russian fossil fuels. On the question of Ukraine’s application for fast-track membership of the EU, Macron said it would be unrealistic to start accession talks with a country at war. Mitsotakis expressed his ‘repulsion’ over Russia’s air strike against a maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday and reiterated calls for a ceasefire. He also called for a cap on the price of gas. (INTIME NEWS)