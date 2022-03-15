IMAGES

Eurogroup acknowledges Greek economic progress

Greece’s Christos Staikouras (left), Spain’s Nadia Calvino (center) and Luxembourg’s Yuriko Backes (right) chat at the start of the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday. Staikouras said that ministers who discussed the 13th enhanced surveillance report on Greece acknowledged the country’s progress, the economy’s swift recovery and its positive outlook. He added that progress had been achieved in spite of ‘increased uncertainty’ amid the geopolitical turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Staikouras will attend the Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers on Tuesday. (EPA)

(BY ILIAS MAKRIS)
Cartoon by Ilias Makris (12/03/2022)

Mitsotakis in Versailles as EU leaders address war fallout

A road in Ippokrateios Politeia, north of Athens, is blanketed in snow on Wednesday, as a weather system dubbed Filippos caused temperatures in much of the country to plummet and brought heavy snowfall. In Attica, police banned trucks from using the Athens-Lamia highway from the Kalyftakis junction upwards and all cars were required to use snow chains. Vehicles were also banned from traveling beyond the cable car terminal on Mount Parnitha. Trucks of more than 3.5 tons, as well as articulated buses, were prohibited from using the Attiki Odos beltway in Athens from 10 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, schools in western and central Macedonia were closed. Schools in parts of north, east and west Attica will also be closed on Thursday. (INTIME NEWS)
Roads, schools close as winter system hits Greece

Women march against sexism, war

A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees, of which 30% are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry announced on Monday. Police data showed that 869 refugees from Ukraine crossed the border into Greece on Sunday. There were 285 minors among them. The vast majority (757) entered the country through the Promachonas border crossing, with eight passing through Evzoni border post. Some 81 refugees flew into the Athens and Thessaloniki airports. The remainder entered at other points on the land border. (LOUIZA VRADI/ REUTERS)
Refugees arrive in Greece

Members of the Patra Bar Association hold up signs protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the steps of the association’s headquarters in the western port city, yesterday. More anti-war protest marches and rallies were held in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country yesterday, and even more are planned over the weekend. Despite frantic calls by the international community to stop its invasion, Russia continues to wreak destruction in the eastern European country. Athens has escalated efforts to get Greeks and ethnic Greeks safely out of Ukraine as the war intensifies. (ANDREAS ALEXOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS)
Greeks continue calls for end to war