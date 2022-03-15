eurogroup-acknowledges-greek-economic-progress

Greece’s Christos Staikouras (left), Spain’s Nadia Calvino (center) and Luxembourg’s Yuriko Backes (right) chat at the start of the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday. Staikouras said that ministers who discussed the 13th enhanced surveillance report on Greece acknowledged the country’s progress, the economy’s swift recovery and its positive outlook. He added that progress had been achieved in spite of ‘increased uncertainty’ amid the geopolitical turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Staikouras will attend the Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers on Tuesday. (EPA)