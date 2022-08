Drone footage released on Wednesday by videography team Up Stories, shows a sizable pod of dozens of young, adolescent and adult dolphins swimming off the coast of Theologos in Fthiotida in the Gulf of Evia. Populations of dolphins and other sea creatures in the broader vicinity have benefited from restrictions on human activity in the nearby National Marine Park of Alonissos, according to experts. [Up Stories]

