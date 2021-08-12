IMAGES

Animals find sanctuary from the flames 

animals-find-sanctuary-from-the-flames

Dogs that lost their owners during the forest fires in Varybobi in northern Attica are being treated at a shelter for fire-affected animals that has been set up thanks to the efforts of volunteers in the Athens district of Galatsi. The shelter hosts dozens of dogs and cats eagerly waiting for their owners to track them down. The fires that tore through the northern suburbs of Attica forced the hurried evacuation of countless people from their homes as the flames drew ominously close. In the ensuing confusion many pets went missing, with many dying. The plight of pets and strays has mobilized volunteers and animal welfare groups to assist them. [Orestis Panayiotou/ANA-MPA]

Animal Protection Fire
