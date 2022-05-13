Migratory birds and their habitats need protection

More than 185 million birds migrate through Greece this time of year on their way from Africa to Northern Europe. About 30 million stop on islands and rocky formations in the Aegean and Ionian seas to rest before they continue their journey. As they make their way across the Mediterranean Sea, migratory birds can cover a distance of up to 2,800 kilometers without stopping. Speaking ahead of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, experts are warning about the need to protect these birds from threats such as habitat loss, pollution and illegal killing. [Rom MacDonald/Hellenic Ornithological Society Archive]