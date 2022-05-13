IMAGES

Migratory birds and their habitats need protection

Migratory birds and their habitats need protection

More than 185 million birds migrate through Greece this time of year on their way from Africa to Northern Europe. About 30 million stop on islands and rocky formations in the Aegean and Ionian seas to rest before they continue their journey. As they make their way across the Mediterranean Sea, migratory birds can cover a distance of up to 2,800 kilometers without stopping. Speaking ahead of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, experts are warning about the need to protect these birds from threats such as habitat loss, pollution and illegal killing. [Rom MacDonald/Hellenic Ornithological Society Archive]

Environment Animal Protection
READ MORE
A helping hand for the homeless
IMAGES

A helping hand for the homeless

Santa Claus still coming to town
IMAGES

Santa Claus still coming to town

Breathtaking photos of 2020 on display 
IMAGES

Breathtaking photos of 2020 on display 

Animals find sanctuary from the flames 
IMAGES

Animals find sanctuary from the flames 

Help pours in for Evia fire victims
IMAGES

Help pours in for Evia fire victims

A sanctuary for endangered seals
IMAGES

A sanctuary for endangered seals