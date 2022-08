Greek shippers are the biggest global buyers of used vessels, investing €3.87 billion so far this year to buy 182 ships; of those, 89 are tankers, 88 dry cargo carriers, three container ships and two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tankers. Chinese shippers follow with about €2.4 billion in acquisitions. [Remko De Waal/EPA]

