IMAGES

Corinth Canal reopening after 16-month hiatus

Corinth Canal reopening after 16-month hiatus

Tugboats tow a barge carrying an earth mover and other equipment through the Corinth Canal, which has undergone much-needed fortification and maintenance work. The historic canal, which links the Aegean Sea in the east to the Ionian in the west across mainland Greece and the Peloponnese, is a major tourism and yachting attraction, and is due to reopen on Monday for three months. The crossing has been closed for 16 months in the wake of several landslides. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials visited the canal on Friday to inspect progress on the fortification project. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Shipping Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Road bridge over Corinth Canal to be reinforced
IMAGES

Road bridge over Corinth Canal to be reinforced

Salamina rejects tunnel link to mainland
IMAGES

Salamina rejects tunnel link to mainland

Modernizing passenger shipping fleet requires €3 billion
ECONOMY

Modernizing passenger shipping fleet requires €3 billion

Where it all began
IMAGES

Where it all began

Rocking for Parthenon Sculptures’ return
IMAGES

Rocking for Parthenon Sculptures’ return

HAF joins UK, Switzerland in French air exercises
IMAGES

HAF joins UK, Switzerland in French air exercises