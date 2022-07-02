Corinth Canal reopening after 16-month hiatus

Tugboats tow a barge carrying an earth mover and other equipment through the Corinth Canal, which has undergone much-needed fortification and maintenance work. The historic canal, which links the Aegean Sea in the east to the Ionian in the west across mainland Greece and the Peloponnese, is a major tourism and yachting attraction, and is due to reopen on Monday for three months. The crossing has been closed for 16 months in the wake of several landslides. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials visited the canal on Friday to inspect progress on the fortification project. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy