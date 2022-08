Piraeus port operator Cosco Shipping has submitted to the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, its revised investment plan for expanding the port’s cruise terminal. A previous plan had been rejected because it had not been preceded by an environmental impact assessment, as per EU rules.

