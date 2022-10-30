Greeks’ fighting ability praised in NYT article 82 years ago
On November 24, 1940, a New York Times correspondent on the Albanian front quoted military observers as saying that “Greek gains are due to ability and courage,” noting that the Italian Army’s more modern equipment has failed. “Fighting Ability and Courage Defeat Blitzkrieg Technique in Mountain Terrain… Heavy Gear Handicaps Italians When Rifle and Bayonet Turn Tide of Battle,” is how the article’s titles summarized the text. The Italian misadventure forced Germany to intervene and bail it out, delaying the planned invasion of the Soviet Union by over a month.