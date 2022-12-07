Funeral held for 11-year-old killed in school explosion
Holding white roses, classmates gathered at the local church and cemetery to pay their last respects to 11-year-old Vasilis, who was killed Monday when a boiler exploded at his primary school in Serres, northern Greece. Meanwhile police arrested two men over the explosion, which also injured two other pupils, aged 6 and 10. A 52-year-old contractor and an electrician, 43, were responsible for the conversion of the school’s heating system into a geothermal heat pump and are accused of manslaughter, grievous bodily harm and causing an explosion through negligence. The school’s oil-fired boiler exploded during recess. The boy died after being hit on the head by the boiler room’s metal door as it flew across the playground. [Thesstoday.gr]