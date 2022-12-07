Funeral held for 11-year-old killed in school explosion

Holding white roses, classmates gathered at the local church and cemetery to pay their last respects to 11-year-old Vasilis, who was killed Monday when a boiler exploded at his primary school in Serres, northern Greece. Meanwhile police arrested two men over the explosion, which also injured two other pupils, aged 6 and 10. A 52-year-old contractor and an electrician, 43, were responsible for the conversion of the school’s heating system into a geothermal heat pump and are accused of manslaughter, grievous bodily harm and causing an explosion through negligence. The school’s oil-fired boiler exploded during recess. The boy died after being hit on the head by the boiler room’s metal door as it flew across the playground. [Thesstoday.gr]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy