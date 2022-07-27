IMAGES

Questions over horror helicopter accident

Questions over horror helicopter accident
A British tourist died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Spata, east of Athens, on Monday. The 22-year-old, identified as Jack Fenton from Kent, Southeast England, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 carrying a group of holidaymakers to the capital from the island of Mykonos. His family were in a second helicopter when the accident occurred. Police arrested the pilot and two members of the ground crew. They face charges of negligent homicide. It is unclear how the incident occurred, but the events that led to it are being investigated. Some media reports have speculated that the victim was hit by the blades while attempting to take a selfie. 

