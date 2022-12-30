IMAGES

US congressional delegation visits Greek air bases

A US congressional delegation visits Larissa Air Base in Central Greece, which hosts the Hellenic Air Force’s 110th Combat Wing, Tuesday, in an image made available Thursday. The delegation was received by the commanding general of the Hellenic First Army/EU OHQ, Lieutenant General Angelos Houdeloudis, and Lieutenant General Georgios Fasoulas, the chief of the Hellenic Tactical Air Force (HTAF). The delegation exchanged greetings with the US Armed Forces personnel deployed at Larissa and Stefanovikeio bases. The visit was organized by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) and was part of bilateral cooperation between Greece and the US as provided by the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA). [GEETHA Press Office via AMNA]

