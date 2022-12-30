US congressional delegation visits Greek air bases

A US congressional delegation visits Larissa Air Base in Central Greece, which hosts the Hellenic Air Force’s 110th Combat Wing, Tuesday, in an image made available Thursday. The delegation was received by the commanding general of the Hellenic First Army/EU OHQ, Lieutenant General Angelos Houdeloudis, and Lieutenant General Georgios Fasoulas, the chief of the Hellenic Tactical Air Force (HTAF). The delegation exchanged greetings with the US Armed Forces personnel deployed at Larissa and Stefanovikeio bases. The visit was organized by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) and was part of bilateral cooperation between Greece and the US as provided by the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA). [GEETHA Press Office via AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy