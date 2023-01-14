International mission to Santorini’s volcano complex

The Joides Resolution, the largest US research vessel, is in the Mediterranean for the first time and is currently at the submarine volcano of Kolumbo off Santorini, halfway through its research mission in Greece. On board is a team of scientists from the International Ocean Discovery Program, including Greeks. Its mission is to carry out underwater drilling at depths that have never been explored to date, thus revealing valuable information about the geological history of the Christiana, Santorini and Kolumbo volcanic field. “Our findings are very important. The scientists are excited. However, I cannot tell you more until the relevant scientific publications are made,” said Thomas Ronge, head of the Santorini research expedition. He added that so far the mission has drilled in the Anydros Basin, between Amorgos and Io, and in the submarine volcano of Kolumbo. The project will then continue in the Santorini caldera area and then on to the Christiana islets. [Thomas Ronge/IODP]

