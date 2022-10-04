Firs, black pines to be planted to revive Evia forests

Hundreds of thousands of firs and black pine trees will be planted on 1,500 hectares on the island of Evia, starting at the end of next year, authorities have announced. The €20.6 million program will help regenerate the forests after wildfires devastated some 50,000 hectares in the northern part of the island, Greece’s second largest, in August 2021. These are species that, contrary to the more prevalent Aleppo pine, do not regenerate easily. The saplings are already growing at a nursery in northeastern Greece. Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras said that natural regeneration is proceeding faster than expected.

