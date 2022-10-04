IMAGES

Firs, black pines to be planted to revive Evia forests

Firs, black pines to be planted to revive Evia forests

Hundreds of thousands of firs and black pine trees will be planted on 1,500 hectares on the island of Evia, starting at the end of next year, authorities have announced. The €20.6 million program will help regenerate the forests after wildfires devastated some 50,000 hectares in the northern part of the island, Greece’s second largest, in August 2021. These are species that, contrary to the more prevalent Aleppo pine, do not regenerate easily. The saplings are already growing at a nursery in northeastern Greece. Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras said that natural regeneration is proceeding faster than expected.

Fire Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US forestry experts sanguine over regeneration prospects
IMAGES

US forestry experts sanguine over regeneration prospects

Evia gears up against floods
IMAGES

Evia gears up against floods

The dirty side of mass tourism
IMAGES

The dirty side of mass tourism

Dolphins thriving in Gulf of Evia
IMAGES

Dolphins thriving in Gulf of Evia

Country’s first hydrogen station for small vehicles unveiled
IMAGES

Country’s first hydrogen station for small vehicles unveiled

Migratory birds and their habitats need protection
IMAGES

Migratory birds and their habitats need protection