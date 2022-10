As households turn to wood burning to tackle soaring energy bills, experts are warning about the impact on the environment as increased wood consumption risks decimating dwindling forests and boosting illegal logging. Moreover, wood smoke is also a major source of smog, responsible for almost half of the cancer-causing air pollution in Athens.

