Tsitsipas’ second-round clash with Murray to resume Friday
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Britain’s Andy Murray left the court after their second-round match at Wimbledon was suspended on Thursday. At the time of suspension, the Scot, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was leading the fifth seed Tsitsipas with a score of 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4. The match was halted for the day on Center Court at 10:38 p.m. The decision to stop the match was made due to the highly unlikely possibility of reaching a conclusion before the 11 p.m. curfew. [Reuters]