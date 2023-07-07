Tsitsipas’ second-round clash with Murray to resume Friday

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Britain’s Andy Murray left the court after their second-round match at Wimbledon was suspended on Thursday. At the time of suspension, the Scot, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was leading the fifth seed Tsitsipas with a score of 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4. The match was halted for the day on Center Court at 10:38 p.m. The decision to stop the match was made due to the highly unlikely possibility of reaching a conclusion before the 11 p.m. curfew. [Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy