Despina Papamichail of Greece in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia during the 2023 United Cup City Final tennis tournament match between Greece and Croatia at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Wednesday. Vekic dropped just two games against No. 158-ranked Papamichail in the first rubber of the competition to give Croatia a 1-0 lead over Greece. [EPA]

