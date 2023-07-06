Migration, traffickers discussed during Maltese president’s visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her Maltese counterpart George Vella observe a guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday. Vella, who is on an official visit to Athens, also met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed issues of common interest such as migration and the fight against smuggling networks. Mitsotakis referred to the traditionally good relations between the two countries and underlined the further prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, shipping, climate change and renewable energy.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy