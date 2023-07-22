New heatwave rolls into Greece
A visitor at the Stoa of Attalos in the Ancient Agora of Athens fans herself as a new heatwave gripped Greece on Friday. The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service reported that the highest temperatures on Friday were recorded in Akrotiri in Hania on Crete, which hit 42.6C, and in Thiva, at 42.2C. The Isthmus of Corinth had the highest felt air temperature at a whopping 50 degrees Celsius, followed by Preveza in western Greece with 49C. The heatwave is expected to push temperatures as high as 44-45 degrees Celsius over the weekend, prompting the closure of archaeological sites during the hottest part of the day, but also of some public parks.