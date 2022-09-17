High summer back for the weekend

Simou Beach on Elafonisos in southern Greece. Meteorologists have forecast temperatures rising into the high 30s across Greece over the next three days. The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service has reported that daytime highs on Saturday will reach and perhaps even exceed 38 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country as hot air masses sweep in from the Central and Eastern Mediterranean. Athens may also get quite muggy as temperatures reach 33-34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, with midday humidity at over 40%, rising to above 50% at night. The unseasonably warm weather will start easing on Sunday from north to south, with daytime highs returning to the mid-20s mark by Monday.

