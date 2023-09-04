Cypriot, Greek, and Israeli leaders discuss infrastructure projects and cooperation in Nicosia meeting

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, center, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu join hands, after their meeting at the presidential palace, in Nicosia, Monday. Israel’s prime minister is floating the idea of building infrastructure projects such as a fiber optic cable linking countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe through Israel and Cyprus. [Petros Karadjias, AP]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy