Museums enamored by marketing

American actress Zendaya poses in front of the Winged Victory of Samothrace at the Louvre Museum in Paris to promote French luxury beauty products company Lancome. Her photo shoot is part of a trend allowing museums to be used for marketing purposes. The Louvre has in the past also been used for a music video featuring pop star Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z, which generated record-breaking visitor traffic and much debate. “I am not categorically opposed to granting archaeological sites and monuments for use, but always under conditions,” archaeology professor Michalis Tiverios told Kathimerini. [Solve Sundsbo/Lancome]

Museum

