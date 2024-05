Thousands of Panathinaikos supporters flocked to Omonia Square in the center of Athens to celebrate winning the EuroLeague Final in the early hours of Monday. Panathinaikos came back from 14 points down to beat title-holders and favorites Real Madrid 95-80 in Berlin’s final late Sunday. [Reuters]

