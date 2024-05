Stage director Aikaterini Papageorgiou is set to open her second production with a theater workshop she helped set up at the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison. After staging Aeschylus’ “The Persians” last year, the 27-year-old will be back with Sophocles’ “Antigone” in June. [Elina Giounanli]

