Sofia Bekatorou, the #MeToo movement in Greece, and the political ramifications

Earlier this year Greek Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou came forward and testified that she was sexually assaulted as a 21-year-old in 1998 by a sports official. Since then, a wave of #MeToo allegations have swept through Greece.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent, joins us from Athens to talk about his interview with Sofia Bekatorou, the #MeToo movement in Greece, and how it’s impacting the country’s politics.

