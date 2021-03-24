Turkey’s lira tanks after Erdogan fires central bank chief

Over the weekend, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country’s central bank governor, and pulled out of the Istanbul Convention, a treaty to protect women. These moves stunned financial markets and Western allies, and caused the Turkish lira to plummet. Dr Aykan Erdemir joins The Greek Current to analyze these latest developments.

Erdemir is the senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Turkish lawmaker.