US court reinstates guilty verdicts against Michael Flynn partner over Turkey lobbying

This week a federal appeals court reinstated guilty verdicts on Bijan Rafiekian, the business partner of former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, over the pair’s lobbying for Turkish interests in the midst of the 2016 presidential campaign.

During the Turkey-related work, Flynn was a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign. After the 2016 election, Rafiekian became an adviser to Trump's transition team. Adam Klasfeld joins us to discuss this ruling, and give us a look ahead at the upcoming Halkbank trial set to begin in May.

Adam Klasfeld is the senior investigative reporter and editor for Law and Crime, the host of the podcast Objections, and was previously a reporter with Court House News.