PODCASTS

Athens, climate change, and the building of a resilient and sustainable city

Athens, climate change, and the building of a resilient and sustainable city

Models show that annual mean temperatures across the Mediterranean are increasing by up to 2 C over the next 30 years as a result of climate change.

This will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the city of Athens, which already sees summer temperatures surpassing 40 degrees celsius, or 104 F. This issue was the focus of an article in The Guardian this week, which profiled the efforts the mayor of Athens is undertaking to build a resilient and sustainable city that can combat projected temperature rises and the worst effects of climate change.

Expert Eleni Myrivili joins us to discuss the mayor’s initiatives and what’s at stake for Athens. Myrivili is a senior advisor to the Mayor of Athens and an Atlantic Council Senior Fellow and Consultant for the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
greece-the-prespes-accord-and-the-balkans-of-the-21st-century
PODCASTS

Greece, the Prespes accord, and the Balkans of the 21st Century

turkey-accused-of-weaponizing-water-rights-in-northeast-syria-increasing-tensions-with-syrian-kurds
PODCASTS

Turkey accused of weaponizing water rights in northeast Syria, increasing tensions with Syrian Kurds

turkey-egypt-hold-official-talks-as-ankara-aims-to-end-its-growing-diplomatic-isolation
PODCASTS

Turkey, Egypt hold official talks as Ankara aims to end its growing diplomatic isolation

the-debate-in-europe-over-biden-s-proposal-for-a-waiver-on-covid-19-vaccine-patents
PODCASTS

The debate in Europe over Biden’s proposal for a waiver on Covid-19 vaccine patents

greece-begins-lifting-lockdown-measures-ahead-of-the-summer
PODCASTS

Greece begins lifting lockdown measures ahead of the summer

greece-s-iniochos-military-exercise-and-the-message-it-sends-iran
PODCASTS

Greece’s Iniochos military exercise and the message it sends Iran