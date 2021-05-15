Athens, climate change, and the building of a resilient and sustainable city

Models show that annual mean temperatures across the Mediterranean are increasing by up to 2 C over the next 30 years as a result of climate change.

This will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the city of Athens, which already sees summer temperatures surpassing 40 degrees celsius, or 104 F. This issue was the focus of an article in The Guardian this week, which profiled the efforts the mayor of Athens is undertaking to build a resilient and sustainable city that can combat projected temperature rises and the worst effects of climate change.

Expert Eleni Myrivili joins us to discuss the mayor’s initiatives and what’s at stake for Athens. Myrivili is a senior advisor to the Mayor of Athens and an Atlantic Council Senior Fellow and Consultant for the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center.