Greece begins lifting lockdown measures ahead of the summer

This Monday Greece lifted restrictions on cafes, restaurants and bars, as the government took yet another step toward easing lockdown measures ahead of the country’s international reopening.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Mitsotakis told a digital conference organized by the Financial Times on Wednesday that trends linked to the overall outlook for the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece are encouraging, and he expects the situation to improve drastically ahead of the summer. Georgia Nakou joins The Greek Current to discuss the government’s decision to lift restrictions this week, expectations as we approach the tourist season, and more.

Georgia Nakou is a political and financial analyst for MacroPolis, which is an independent analysis service providing daily insight and analysis of the key political, economic and social developments in Greece.