PODCASTS

Turkey, Egypt hold official talks as Ankara aims to end its growing diplomatic isolation

Turkey, Egypt hold official talks as Ankara aims to end its growing diplomatic isolation

This week Egypt and Turkey held two days of talks on bilateral and regional issues aimed at reseting ties after nearly eight years of a diplomatic rift.

The talks come amid a charm offensive by Turkey toward Eastern Mediterranean and Gulf states aimed at ending its growing diplomatic isolation. Ankara has also sent out feelers to Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia next week for talks. Amberin Zaman joins us to analyze this week’s talks between Egypt and Turkey, and look at Turkey’s latest outreach to Saudi Arabia.

Amberin Zaman is a roving staff correspondent for Al-Monitor covering the Middle East, with a particular focus on Syria, Iraq, and Turkey. Prior to Al-Monitor, Amberin Zaman served as The Economist’s Turkey correspondent. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
the-debate-in-europe-over-biden-s-proposal-for-a-waiver-on-covid-19-vaccine-patents
PODCASTS

The debate in Europe over Biden’s proposal for a waiver on Covid-19 vaccine patents

greece-begins-lifting-lockdown-measures-ahead-of-the-summer
PODCASTS

Greece begins lifting lockdown measures ahead of the summer

greece-s-iniochos-military-exercise-and-the-message-it-sends-iran
PODCASTS

Greece’s Iniochos military exercise and the message it sends Iran

give-us-a-reason-to-stay-greece-s-gen-z-speaks-to-kathimerini-about-its-concerns
PODCASTS

‘Give us a reason to stay’: Greece’s Gen Z speaks to Kathimerini about its concerns

un-led-informal-cyprus-talks-fail-to-find-common-ground
PODCASTS

UN-led informal Cyprus talks fail to find common ground

president-biden-recognizes-the-armenian-genocide
PODCASTS

President Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide