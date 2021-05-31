PODCASTS

Turkish mobster’s YouTube videos rattle Erdogan’s government

Al-Monitor journalist Amberin Zaman joins The Greek Current to talk about the latest string of YouTube videos Sedat Peker, a Turkish mobster living abroad, has released implicating current and former Turkish officials, their relatives and other prominent figures in various crimes, and explore how these videos are impacting the Erdogan government. 

Zaman is a roving staff correspondent for Al-Monitor covering the Middle East, with a particular focus on Syria, Iraq, and Turkey. Prior to Al-Monitor, Amberin Zaman served as The Economist’s Turkey correspondent.

