Mitsotakis and Erdogan to meet at NATO summit

On June 14th Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with Turkey’s President Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Their meeting will be intimate, with, at most, a top aide from each side present. According to officials involved in the preparation of the meeting, this face-to-face setting could lead to a more frank exchange of views.

The Greek side reportedly has few illusions about the likely results, but a main goal remains to keep overall tensions between the countries to a minimum. The meeting will take place on the same day that President Biden will meet with Turkey’s Erdogan.

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins The Greek Current with the latest analysis on the upcoming meeting, and more.