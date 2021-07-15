PODCASTS

Is it time to consider giving the Olympics a permanent home in Greece?

The kickoff of the Tokyo Olympic games is around the corner, and will take place amid high Covid infections and worry from the Japanese public and the medical establishment there.

There are also concerns about the increasing cost of hosting the games. Given these challenges, could it be time to consider giving the Olympics a permanent home in Greece, rather than rotating the games to a different city every four years?

That’s the question that Paul Glastris, the editor in chief of the Washington Monthly and an early advocate of moving the Olympics to Greece on a permanent basis, raises in a recent interview with The Greek Reporter. Paul Glastris joins our podcast to break this issue down. 

Greek Current
