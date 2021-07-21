PODCASTS

Five years since the failed coup attempt: Turkey’s crackdown on dissent both at home and abroad

David Lepeska joins The Greek Current to discuss his latest piece in The National, where he explores the changes within Turkey over the last five years since the failed coup attempt, looks at how Turkey has exported its crackdown on dissent to other countries, and considers why Erdogan may not be able to cash in on the failed coup for much longer.

Lepeska is a journalist who has contributed to the New York Times, the Guardian, the Atlantic, and other outlets. He previously served as a foreign correspondent for The National. For the past decade, his reporting has mainly focused on Turkey.

