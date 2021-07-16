PODCASTS

The Erdogan-Herzog call and speculation about improved ties between Israel and Turkey

Dr Michael Koplow joins The Greek Current to discuss the call that took place this week between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Israeli-Turkish ties.

Koplow also discusses his latest piece, where he makes the case that Israel’s interests have shifted away from Turkey, while Ankara is more interested in the optics of better ties with Israel than in the ties themselves.

Koplow is the Israel Policy Forum’s Policy Director, based in Washington, DC.

