The significance of US Senator Menendez’s visit to Greece and Cyprus

US Senator Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was in Greece and Cyprus last week and this week, where he held a number of key meetings with leading officials, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

His trip highlighted the increasing strategic value of Greece and Cyprus for US policy in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Hellenic American Leadership Council’s Executive Director Endy Zemenides joins The Greek Current to discuss the significance of Senator Menendez’s latest trip to Greece and Cyprus.