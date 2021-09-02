With the world’s attention on Afghanistan, Turkey carries out lethal airstrikes in Iraq

With the world and the US focused on Afghanistan, Turkey carried out airstrikes that hit genocide survivors in Iraq and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in mid August.

Dr. Amy Austin Holmes, a public policy fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, a research fellow at ICSVE – the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism – and an expert on the region, joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss the airstrikes that took place last month, look at the impact of Turkey’s broader operations in Syria and Iraq, and explore what the US response should be.