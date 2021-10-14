PODCASTS

Greece’s foreign policy agenda: The MDCA, Libya and the Western Balkans

Greece’s foreign policy agenda: The MDCA, Libya and the Western Balkans

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins our podcast today to discuss his latest report that highlights Greece’s key foreign policy goals in the near future.

We kick off by discussing Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ trip to Washington, DC, where he is expected to sign the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement on Thursday and engage in the strategic dialogue between Greece and the US.

We’ll also discuss how Greece is looking to step up its engagement in Libya, and wrap up with a look at the visit to Greece by North Macedonia’s President last week and Greece’s broader approach to the Western Balkans.  

READ MORE
why-it-is-time-to-check-the-power-turkey-seeks-to-exert-on-the-global-stage
PODCASTS

Why it is time to check the power Turkey seeks to exert on the global stage

is-america-back-the-us-china-rivalry-in-the-eastern-mediterranean
PODCASTS

Is America Back? The US-China rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean

turkey-looks-to-the-us-to-upgrade-its-air-force-after-removal-from-the-f-35-program-and-caatsa-sanctions
PODCASTS

Turkey looks to the US to upgrade its air force after removal from the F-35 program and CAATSA sanctions

turkey-looks-to-us-to-upgrade-its-air-force-after-removal-from-f-35-program-caatsa-sanctions
PODCASTS

Turkey looks to US to upgrade its air force after removal from F-35 program, CAATSA sanctions

greece-amp-8217-s-parliament-ratifies-historic-defense-deal-with-france
PODCASTS

Greece’s parliament ratifies historic defense deal with France

the-western-balkans-and-the-stalled-prospect-of-eu-membership
PODCASTS

The Western Balkans and the stalled prospect of EU membership