Greece’s foreign policy agenda: The MDCA, Libya and the Western Balkans

Vassilis Nedos, Kathimerini’s diplomatic and defense editor, joins our podcast today to discuss his latest report that highlights Greece’s key foreign policy goals in the near future.

We kick off by discussing Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ trip to Washington, DC, where he is expected to sign the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement on Thursday and engage in the strategic dialogue between Greece and the US.

We’ll also discuss how Greece is looking to step up its engagement in Libya, and wrap up with a look at the visit to Greece by North Macedonia’s President last week and Greece’s broader approach to the Western Balkans.