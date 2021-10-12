Is America Back? The US-China rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean

Great power rivalry with China has become the central feature of American foreign policy, and is playing out across the globe, including in the Aegean and the Balkans.

In his latest op-ed for Kathimeinri titled “Is America back?” Endy Zemenides argues that the US needs to step up its presence in the region in order to prove that “it is back,” especially as we look at the US-China rivalry.

Zemenides joins our podcast to make the case that it is imperative for the US to fully utilize the tools at its disposal, like the DFC, and support emerging regional partnerships in order to firmly claim the upper hand in the region from Beijing.