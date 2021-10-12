PODCASTS

Is America Back? The US-China rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean

Is America Back? The US-China rivalry in the Eastern Mediterranean

Great power rivalry with China has become the central feature of American foreign policy, and is playing out across the globe, including in the Aegean and the Balkans.

In his latest op-ed for Kathimeinri titled “Is America back?” Endy Zemenides argues that the US needs to step up its presence in the region in order to prove that “it is back,” especially as we look at the US-China rivalry.

Zemenides joins our podcast to make the case that it is imperative for the US to fully utilize the tools at its disposal, like the DFC, and support emerging regional partnerships in order to firmly claim the upper hand in the region from Beijing. 

US Diplomacy
READ MORE
nato-summit-erdogan-meets-with-biden-and-mitsotakis
PODCASTS

NATO summit: Erdogan meets with Biden and Mitsotakis

turkey-looks-to-the-us-to-upgrade-its-air-force-after-removal-from-the-f-35-program-and-caatsa-sanctions
PODCASTS

Turkey looks to the US to upgrade its air force after removal from the F-35 program and CAATSA sanctions

turkey-looks-to-us-to-upgrade-its-air-force-after-removal-from-f-35-program-caatsa-sanctions
PODCASTS

Turkey looks to US to upgrade its air force after removal from F-35 program, CAATSA sanctions

greece-amp-8217-s-parliament-ratifies-historic-defense-deal-with-france
PODCASTS

Greece’s parliament ratifies historic defense deal with France

the-western-balkans-and-the-stalled-prospect-of-eu-membership
PODCASTS

The Western Balkans and the stalled prospect of EU membership

council-of-europe-issues-warning-to-turkey-over-the-detention-of-kavala-demirtas
PODCASTS

Council of Europe issues warning to Turkey over the detention of Kavala, Demirtas