EU summit attempts to tackle soaring energy prices, rule of law crisis with Poland, migration, and more

EU leaders were in Brussels on Thursday and Friday for a European Council summit, with soaring energy prices and a rule-of-law dispute with Poland at the top of the agenda. Other topics on the agenda included discussions over migration, with the EU condemning the use of migration as a pressure tool, resurgent EU coronavirus hot spots, and vaccine donations.

The summit also saw German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend her 107th — and almost certainly final — meeting of the European Council, with EU leaders giving Merkel a standing ovation at the end of the two-day summit.

Yannis Palaiologos, Kathimerini’s Brussels correspondent, joins us on The Greek Current to analyze the main takeaways from this summit. 

